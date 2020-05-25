Sailor Brinkley Cook Gets Candid About Her Struggles With ‘Body Dysmorphia’

Christie Brinkley’s daughter is getting real about her body image issues.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley Reveals Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Injury Isn’t Healing ‘Fast Enough’

In a new Instagram post, Sailor Brinkley Cook revealed that she struggles with “body dysmorphia” and “eating disorder tendencies.”

“I’m so f**king sick and tired of the Photoshop 👏🏼,” she wrote. “I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was.”

Brinkley Cook continued, “As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control’ I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me.”

RELATED: Billy Joel Says Christie Brinkley And Elle Macpherson Inspired ‘Uptown Girl’

She went on to end the message on an inspiration note for her followers.

“So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on instagram,” she said. “Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look ‘pleasant’ (whatever the f**k that means) and I am 100 per cent imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day.”