Ginger Zee’s ‘GMA’ At Home Broadcast Gets Interrupted By Adorable 2-Year-Old Son

Ginger Zee’s hungry son Miles made his “Good Morning America” debut last week.

The adorable 2-year-old dropped by his mom’s at-home broadcast set to ask for a donut.

Zee, and the rest of her “GMA” fam, are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donut!” little Miles exclaimed as he walked on set. “Obviously, I just got a little friend that walked in here and wants a donut,” Zee laughed while holding the youngster on her hip.

But Friday’s hilarious live-TV flub wasn’t the first time Miles interrupted, it was just the first time he made it to air.

“We rarely have donuts and my son wandered into my shot today to once again (this happens almost every Friday) request a donut,” Zee explained in her caption on Instagram.

Adding, “He has had two donuts total in his life but he reads a book that has donuts in it everyday. So he is ALWAYS thinking about them.”

Miles and 4-year-old son Adrian, who she shares with husband Ben Aaron, make regular appearances on her Instagram page.