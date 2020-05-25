Rachel Lindsay Reveals Details Of Hannah Brown Phone Call About Her Use Of The ‘N Word’

Rachel Lindsay is getting real about Hannah Brown’s use of the “n word” on Instagram.

According to Lindsay, the former “Bachelorettes” had a chat addressing Brown and her Instagram Live video where she sang along to the words of DaBaby’s “Rockstar”, including the n-word.

While Brown insisted she didn’t think she actually said the word, she later issued an apology. “I owe you all a major apology,” she in a statement. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay addressed the situation on social media, revealing she had a conversation with Brown.

During a chat on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files”, Lindsay revealed what that conversation entailed.

“When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do. She said, ‘I want to ask you.’ And she was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live. She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it. I’m just going to go get ready.’ Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement.”

“The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because—her words—’A statement would be insincere.’ Hannah said that. ‘It felt icky to give a statement,'” Lindsay continued. “And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that was advising her to give a statement. And she said, in her heart, she didn’t feel it was that way, and she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a bigger purpose. And she was going to step up and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, ‘I’m going to give a statement’ was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere. So why did you, therefore, decide to do an insincere action? I’m very confused by that.”

Lindsay concluded, “But what else do you see when you see me? I’m black! I’m black. I’m black first and then I’m a woman. I am a black woman. It’s not about women supporting women. It’s about me representing myself as a black woman, and it is a derogatory term that is used against to oppress black people. So how, as being a black person, do I not speak out about this? It just baffles my mind. ‘You should be showing Hannah grace?’ Why isn’t that used on the flip side of things, you know? It’s crazy.”

Brown has since remained silent on social media.