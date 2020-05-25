Princess Charlotte Could Stay Home From School This Summer

Schools in the United Kingdom are considering starting classes again over the summer, but one student they won’t be seeing is Princess Charlotte.

Both Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend Thomas’s Battersea in London, which is considering opening select classes this summer since schools have been closed due to COVID-19.

According to the U.K. government’s guidance rules, only students in “reception, year 1 and year 6″ will be allowed back. Prince George is in year 2 so he is already exempt, but Princess Charlotte who is in reception (equal to kindergarten in Canada) would have the option. However, according to the Sunday Times, Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering just keeping Charlotte at home.

This could be for a number of reasons, including the fact that the Cambridge family is isolating at their Norfolk Anmer Hall home which is around 2.5 hours away from the London-based school. Another reason is that the school will still be limiting capacity even with the reduced classes.

“William and Kate are understood to be eager to keep Prince George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, together, and to maintain their lockdown routine,” the publication added.

Earlier this month, Kate spoke about homeschooling her kids.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects… making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work,” she shared.