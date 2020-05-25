Evander Holyfield Open To Boxing Mike Tyson For Charity: ‘If I Ask Him It’s Like Me Being A Bully’

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson III could happen under unexpected circumstances.

Holyfield, 57, and Tyson, 53, are both preparing to semi-step out of retirement for charity boxing bouts. Holyfield previously beat Tyson twice, including in 1997 when “Iron” Mike was infamously disqualified for biting off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Holyfield told BBC Radio 5 he would be open to boxing Tyson for charity.

“If he [Tyson] wants to,” Holyfield said. “If I ask him it’s almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I’ve beaten twice.”

“If he hits me I’m gonna hit you back, that’s what boxing is really about,” said the two-division undisputed boxing champion. “I’m gonna be 58, he’ll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it”

Holyfield assured people will be impressed by how competitive he still is on the back-end of his 50s.

“When they see me box at 58 years old, they’re gonna go ‘wow, how did you do that?’ Taking care of yourself, listen to your momma, listen to your father,” Holyfield asserted. “The reason you made it this far is because of these things your parents told you. I had good parents.”

Holyfield’s last professional fight occurred in May 2011. He won via TKO in round 10 and wrapped his career with a record of 44-10-2-1. Tyson, meanwhile, got out of the sport in June 2005 having suffered to consecutive losses. He holds a pro-record of 50-6-0-2.