Chicago West And Cousin Stormi Are Besties In This Adorable Video

Kim Kardashian is documenting the pure joy of true friendship blossoming between Chicago West and cousin Stormi.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kardashian posted an adorable video of her son, Chicago, complimenting Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s hair. The video was posted on social media on Sunday.

OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ntb6aqBCV4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2020

In the clip, Chicago and Stormi — both 2-years-old — are babbling in baby talk while eating cookies and riding in a wagon.

“I like your hair,” Chi utters while touching Stormi’s hair. “Thank you!” Stormi replies.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Describing Black Face Mask

Jenner expressed everyone’s thoughts when sharing the video: “THESE TWO 😍🤍.”