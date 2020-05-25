Chicago West And Cousin Stormi Are Besties In This Adorable Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Stormi, Chicago. Photo: Twitter/Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is documenting the pure joy of true friendship blossoming between Chicago West and cousin Stormi.

Kardashian posted an adorable video of her son, Chicago, complimenting Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s hair. The video was posted on social media on Sunday.

In the clip, Chicago and Stormi — both 2-years-old — are babbling in baby talk while eating cookies and riding in a wagon.

“I like your hair,” Chi utters while touching Stormi’s hair. “Thank you!” Stormi replies.

Jenner expressed everyone’s thoughts when sharing the video: “THESE TWO 😍🤍.”

