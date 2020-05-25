Alexa Bliss Trashes ‘Ignorance’ Of Critic Who Calls Her ‘All Look And No Substance’ In Sexually-Charged Critique

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Alexa Bliss. Photo: WWE
Alexa Bliss is flabbergasted by the audacity of one critic.

Bliss publicly shunned YouTuber JDfromNY206 for a harshly critical and inappropriately sexual analysis of the WWE superstar’s in-ring ability. The critique was so upsetting that Bliss, a seven-time WWE titleholder, made a rare exception to acknowledge such negativity.

“Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me… but ex freaking ‘scuse me, sir?” Bliss tweeted. “HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way.” She incorporated the hashtag, “

So what spurred such a response from Bliss?

“I guarantee you she’s one of those women that just lays there and just takes it. Nothing. She does nothing,” the YouTuber wrote. “Can you imagine being in the bed with Alexa Bliss and she performs the same way in the bed that she does in the ring? Awful. All look and no substance whatsoever.”

Bliss, 28, has been entrusted to carry the WWE Raw Woman’s Championship on three occasions and the Smackdown Women’s Championship two separate times.

