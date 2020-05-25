Alexa Bliss Trashes ‘Ignorance’ Of Critic Who Calls Her ‘All Look And No Substance’ In Sexually-Charged Critique

Alexa Bliss is flabbergasted by the audacity of one critic.

Bliss publicly shunned YouTuber JDfromNY206 for a harshly critical and inappropriately sexual analysis of the WWE superstar’s in-ring ability. The critique was so upsetting that Bliss, a seven-time WWE titleholder, made a rare exception to acknowledge such negativity.

“Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me… but ex freaking ‘scuse me, sir?” Bliss tweeted. “HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way.” She incorporated the hashtag, “#WhatAClassAct”.

Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me… but ex freaking scuse me sir??? … HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

So what spurred such a response from Bliss?

“I guarantee you she’s one of those women that just lays there and just takes it. Nothing. She does nothing,” the YouTuber wrote. “Can you imagine being in the bed with Alexa Bliss and she performs the same way in the bed that she does in the ring? Awful. All look and no substance whatsoever.”

Bliss, 28, has been entrusted to carry the WWE Raw Woman’s Championship on three occasions and the Smackdown Women’s Championship two separate times.

Just throwing this out there, Alexa Bliss has earned her spot in WWE. Haters can hate but her success speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/IQ0Suo9fLF — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) May 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss is amazing. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/fW0EA3eC7g — ًsuzie (@maddvyhayes) May 25, 2020

This is an Alexa Bliss appreciation tweet! pic.twitter.com/xUUhVlEC0B — Samuel 🏴‍☠️ (@DemonVillain) May 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss is a fictional character played by an real life human, I get these wrestling "analysts" and journalists get paid to be critical of them but attacking them personally and saying stuff like what JD said is unnecessary and unprofessional. Please learn the difference. — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 25, 2020