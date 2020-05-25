Yolanda Hadid Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, ‘I’m Very Much In Love’

Yolanda Hadid is dishing on her relationship with Joseph Jingoli.

In an interview with Bravo’s “The Daily Dish“, Hadid gave insight about living just down the road from her boyfriend on the East Coast.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend,” the former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star said.

Hadid lives on her farm there that includes chickens, cattle and more, adding that “what has connected us is probably horses and the farm life.”

“We live 10 miles apart,” she said. “So it’s kind of perfect.”

Hadid, who left the reality show in 2016, said that life has changed now that she lives far from L.A.

“I live on the East Coast full-time, right now on the farm. So I don’t see anybody anymore,” she explained.