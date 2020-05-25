Cardi B Teases New Song: ‘My Single Is Coming When I Lose Weight… Never!’

Cardi B has a new single on the way.

The “I Like It” rapper teased a new song while interacting with fans on Instagram Live. Cardi rocked a blue wig and green bikini top while answering fan questions.

“My single is coming when I lose weight,” she replied to a fan asking about new music. “Never!” She subsequently said, “Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear. And y’all gon’ love it.”

Cardi, 27, last released her single “Press” on May 31 of last year. She subsequently collaborated with Fat Joe and Anuel AA on Joe’s song “Yes”.