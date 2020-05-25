Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher To Give Rare Glimpse Of Their Private Life In ‘Mike And Carrie: God & Country’

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are here with a fun surprise.

The couple has been working on four-part film series for “I Am Second” titled “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” where they will give a rare glimpse deep into their lives including their relationship with each other and God.

Underwood admits in the trailer that she never thought she would marry a hunter.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reflects On 15th Anniversary Of Her ‘American Idol’ Win

“As a child, never, not in a million years. We just differ drastically,” she said.

The couple also discussed their struggles with miscarriages.

“Oh my gosh. I’m in love,” Underwood said of the birth of her first child, Isaiah. The singer then had three miscarriages and that is when Underwood decided to follow her faith in God.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is A Mood With Virtual Performance Of ‘Drinking Alone’

“I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt,” she said through tears, “and I told Him how I felt.”

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” Underwood said in a statement.

Fisher added, “Since first filming with ‘I Am Second’ six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life. This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations.”

The first episode will premiere on iamsecond.com on May 27 and run weekly until June 17.