Fred Armisen Hits The Road On ‘At-Home Variety Show’

Fred Armisen travels all around the world, virtually, on the latest episode of Peacock’s “At-Home Variety Show”.

Armisen did not stop lockdown from letting him learn about worldwide cultures. On the new episode of “At-Home Variety Show”, the “SNL” alum caught up with locals from around the world to discover “the cool parts of town.”

His virtual tour brought him to Reykjavík in Iceland, Tel Aviv in Israel and Mexico City in Mexico. The locals helped catch the comedian up on the best local underground bands and top destination spots.

The episode was hosted by Seth MacFarlane and supports Feeding America, Americares and United Way.