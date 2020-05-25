Katharine McPhee Nails The ‘Rain On Me’ Choreography

It looks like Katharine McPhee should have been a backup dancer in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” music video.

The singer and actress taught herself the choreography from home where she nailed the moves in a video posted on Instagram.

“I HEAR THE THUNDER COMING DOWN 🌧 #RainOnMe 🤍,” she captioned the video.

Last week Lady Gaga and Grande released their much anticipated collab.

The song is from Gaga’s upcoming Chromatica album, set to be released on May 29.