John Krasinski And Dwayne Johnson Answer The Murph Challenge

John Krasinski and Dwayne Johnson are putting in work on Memorial Day.

RELATED: ViacomCBS Buys John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

The two actors answered the call and took part in the Murph Challenge. The video was posted to the official Instagram profile of the Murph Challenge.

“The Murph Challenge is more than just a workout,” the post’s caption read. “It is a tradition that helps push us, humble us, and allows us the opportunity to dedicate a bit of pain and sweat to honour, LT. Michael P. Murphy, a man who sacrificed everything he had for our freedom.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt challenged Krasinski, who in turn challenged “The Rock”.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Looks At The ‘Silver Lining’ Of Being Quarantined

Krasinski was breathing heavily after completing the challenge; meanwhile, “The Rock” looked stone cold calm.