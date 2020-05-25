Howie Mandel Has To Climb A Tree To Visit His Grandkids During The Pandemic

Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, Howie Mandel was set for quarantine with the gifts the talk show host gave the germaphobe previously.

Mandel started off his time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” thanking DeGeneres for the giant hamster ball and shield which have come in handy.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Talks Self-Isolation And Sofia Vergara Joining ‘AGT’: ‘I Don’t Know If We Have Had A Better Panel’

Continuing his interview without pants, Mandel spoke of how he is able to still see his grandkids during isolation.

Since his daughter is also a germaphobe, Mandel isn’t allowed near the grandkids so he has to climb a tree to see them.

“I climb a tree and I see them,” Mandel explained. “I don’t know if that is quality time with your grandchild?”

RELATED: Howie Mandel Wears DIY Hazmat Suit To Film ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mandel also discussed “America’s Got Talent” which has become the “most amazing, weirdest” season yet teasing his Golden Buzzer pick.

The comedian spoke of how the show has handled the COVID-19 outbreak including filming at one point without an audience.

Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” premieres on May 26.