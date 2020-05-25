Kevin Hart Says His ‘Biggest Cry’ Was The Day He ‘Came Home From The Hospital’ After His Car Accident

Kevin Hart is once again sharing new details about his life-threatening car crash.

In Sept 2019, Hart was the passenger when the car he was in rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. The comedian suffered major back injuries and had to undergo surgery, being released 10 days later to a rehabilitation facility.

While appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience”, Hart revealed just how hard recovering was.

“My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital, because I never had to see that house again,” he said. “Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again.”

Hart opened up about how he “lied” about the amount of pain he was in so he could make others smile. His situation at first was so bad he wasn’t “able to wipe my a**.”

Adding, “I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks.”

After being in the hospital for seven days, Hart would make it appear that he could walk using a walker when really he was just using upper body strength. It took two and a half weeks to walk without the walker but says he should have never given the false image. “I’m giving the perception that it’s better than what it is, and I had the back brace on.”

Hart’s family gathered to support him including wife Eniko Parrish and his eldest children Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12.

“My son doubled as nurse, my daughter doubled as nurse, Eniko doubled as it. My brother came,” he said. “That’s when the care about what was important really changed … the things that you think are important, you get to looking around at a hospital, almost four walls — none of that s**t that you think is important is in there. It’s one of these people.”

“It’s not until you get close to that light that you truly respect, that I respect that there are no bad days,” he continued. “Miss me with any bulls**t. I’m smiling because I have no reason to be angry because I don’t have to be here.”