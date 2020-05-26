Michael Moore’s ‘Planet Of The Humans’ Documentary Controversially Removed, YouTube Responds

Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs’ controversial environmental documentary “Planet of the Humans” has been scrapped from YouTube.

Gibbs and Moore are outraged by YouTube’s decision to pull the free film from the website. The film had racked up more than 8.3 million views in under two months. It was pulled from YouTube over a copyright claim attributed to four seconds of footage.

“This attempt to take down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is a blatant act of censorship by political critics of ‘Planet of the Humans’,” Gibbs said in a statement to Deadline.

“It is a misuse of copyright law to shut down a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have gotten into bed with Wall Street and so-called ‘green capitalists,'” Gibbs added. “There is absolutely no copyright violation in my film.”

Gibbs is the film’s director and Moore serves as the executive producer.

A YouTube spokesperson gave ET Canada the following statement: “When we receive a valid legal notification regarding content that allegedly violates copyright, we are required by law to remove it. YouTube is not in a position to mediate copyright disputes — it is between the parties involved. If an uploader feels that their content is covered by a fair-use exception, they can file a counter-notification.”