‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Characters Cross-Over Into ‘Friends’ And ‘Star Trek’

Something very strange is happening in the world of “Legends of Tomorrow”.

An upcoming episode of The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow” finds the cast of characters trapped in various television shows. It is a tall order for producer Marc Guggenheim who makes his directorial debut. Guggenheim can rest easy, however, knowing he has Nick Zano’s approval.

RELATED: Stephen Amell Shares Emotional Video Of The Final Day On ‘Arrow’ Set

“That’s one of the best episodes of our series,” Zano told Entertainment Weekly about “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV” episode. “That episode is super special and very unique.”

The genre-bending episode finds the “Legends of Tomorrow” trapped in parodies of “Friends”, “Downton Abbey” and “Star Trek”.

RELATED: Ruby Rose Exits ‘Batwoman’ Ahead Of 2nd Season

“There [are] some scenes in there that are real tug-at-your heartstrings kind of moments, and they really gave me a chance to direct almost everything there is to direct,” said Guggenheim. “It’s kind of all in there. It was in boot camp.”

The unique episode of “Legends of Tomorrow” airs May 26.