Britney Spears Self-Quarantines For Two Weeks So She Can See Her Sons Following Louisiana Trip

Britney Spears self-isolated for two weeks so she could see her two sons, Jayden and Sean, it’s been reported.

Spears made a trip to Louisiana to see her family before returning to Los Angeles at the end of April, TMZ claimed.

When she got back, the boys’ dad and Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, was said to have insisted the singer quarantine for at least two weeks before seeing them.

Spears reportedly had “no issues” obliging Federline’s request and “gladly quarantined after her trip down South.”

She’s since seen Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14, twice at her home, with each visit allegedly only lasting a couple of hours.

TMZ‘s sources also stated Federline had been homeschooling the teenagers since mid-March when schools closed.

Jayden recently hit headlines after telling the world his mom might “quit” music during an Instagram Live session from his bedroom back in March.