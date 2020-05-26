Chris Evans Admits He Suffered From Severe Anxiety, Almost Turned Down Captain America Role

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the “Avengers” movies — seven of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters — but he now admits he almost turned down the role.

Evans, who is now starring in the Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob”, discusses suffering from horrific anxiety and panic attacks during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as part of their Award Chatter podcast.

He speaks about taking on the role of Marvel superhero Johnny Storm (a.k.a. Human Torch) in the “Fantastic Four” movies in 2005 and 2007, but admits he worried whether people would ever see his better movies. This ultimately led to his battle with anxiety, with Evans telling the podcast how his panic attacks started on the set of 2010’s “Puncture”.

“It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set,” Evans explains. “I really started to think, I’m not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.”

Evans explained how Marvel Studios contacted him about testing for the part of Steve Rogers (Captain America) but he worried it would make his anxiety worse.

The star recalls thinking, “My suffering would be my own.”

However, after having chats with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, a therapist, and some of his nearest and dearest, Evans agreed to the part.

The actor shares, “It was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition.”

Evans adds, “I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quick.”