Azealia Banks Drags Nicki Minaj For Doja Cat Collab And Being ‘Jealous’ Of Cardi B

The rap world is getting heated.

On Monday, Azealia Banks went on a lengthy series of rants on her Instagram Story, slamming Nicki Minaj for her recent collaboration with Doja Cat, whom Banks calls a “white b***h,” on her “Say So” remix, and claiming that Minaj is jealous of Cardi B.

“Another thing that I find f**king funny, is Nicki… for all the f**king mouth you have for Cardi B for talking s**t about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number 1 with this white b***h,” Banks said. “You a p***y a** b***h. F**k outta here. … You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that b***h in the ground where she belongs. Put that b***h down in the f**king South African emerald mine where the f**k that white b***h belongs.”

Doja Cat (the aforementioned “white b***h”) recently faced controversy over past racist remarks, and connections to alt-right communities online.

Banks continued hitting at Minaj: “Now I’m looking back at it, you were just jealous of Cardi… She’s got more swag than you. You made a whole radio show about how Cardi B is bad for black women.”

Calling Cardi “trash”, Banks added of Minaj, “I’m just very disappointed in you… You selling out, keeping quiet.”

Also during her rants, Banks claimed that she had sex with Dave Chappelle, who is married.

“I have actually f**ked a lot of f**king very powerful f**king men,” she said. “I should ruin your f**king marriage, I should tell the world we f**ked. What the f**k I’m keeping secrets from y’all n***as for? Nah, Dave Chappelle can f**k me again. That was some good black d**k.”