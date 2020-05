Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Her ‘Escape’ To Utah With Her Kids Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

It appears that Kourtney Kardashian has found a new home on the range! The 41-year-old reality star shared several photos and videos from her getaway to Lake Powell in Utah on Monday.

The mother of three first posted a bikini shot of herself standing on some red rocks in a rust-coloured two-piece, writing, “Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞.”

She then posted a series of pics with her two youngest children, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, horseback riding in the idyllic setting, captioning the post, “western.”

In her Stories, Kourtney posted several videos out on a boat on Lake Powell and roasting marshmallows by the fire.

It’s unclear how Kourtney travelled to Utah. The remote destination is more than a 12-hour drive from her home in Calabasas, California, and air travel is currently limited.

It appears her ex Scott Disick joined her for the trip as he posted several photos dated from over the weekend to his Instagram Stories, showing off the desert backdrop. In one shot the proud dad posed with his daughter, Penelope, writing, “My little girl is just 2 pretty.”

Earlier this month, Disick checked himself into rehab before abruptly checking himself out. He has kept a low profile since.

Though it’s unknown if they are on the trip with Kourtney, it appears that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are starting to see one another again amid quarantine for the coronavirus. Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video of her daughter, Stormi, and her cousin, Chicago, Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, to her Instagram over the weekend.

Kim also posted a sweet photo of her son, Saint, 4, and cousin Reign Disick grinning together on Monday, writing, “OMG I cant with these two 😍.”

The family has been filming their reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, themselves from within the confines of their California homes.

