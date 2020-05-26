Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley Helps Singapore Man Win Radio Show Prize

Tony Hadley is gold.

The Spandau Ballet frontman recently came to the aid of a Singapore man who was denied a big cash prize by a radio station on the grounds that he mispronounced the artist’s name during a contest.

Muhammad Shalehan sent Hadley an email titled “A normal citizen from Singapore needs your dear help, Mr Tony Hadley,” according to the Guardian.

Amazingly, Hadley responde with a video message: “I’ve listened back to the tape and as far as I’m concerned you pronounced my name absolutely correctly.”

He added that there may have been an accent, “but as far as I’m concerned you said my name correctly, so you should be entitled to whatever the prize was.”

At first, the radio station offered Shalehan half the original winnings as a “token of appreciation,” but the contestant stood his ground and eventually the station gave in.

“Justice has been served. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hadley appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and Shalehan was brought on live to express his gratitude.

“I would love to wish a very, very big thank you,” Shalehan told him. “You are my idol right now.”

He added that he will be saving his winnings to help with expenses for his fourth child, who is due in August.

“I actually do try and respond to as many people, and I get all these things coming through, and I do as much as I possibly can,” Hadley said. “And I supposed from both our points of view, we didn’t expect this to go global.”