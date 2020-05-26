Andrea Bocelli Confirms Coronavirus Battle, Donates Plasma

Andrea Bocelli discussed his coronavirus battle Tuesday.

The 61-year-old, according to a piece translated from La Stampa, spoke to journalists at a hospital in Pisa, Italy: “I had coronavirus.”

The singer revealed he was now giving plasma for research.

The piece stated Bocelli discovered he had COVID-19 on March 10 after taking a test, adding he’d not suffered any extreme symptoms but did have a fever.

Bocelli said his wife and children also had coronavirus but they’re all fine now.

Bocelli’s news comes after he delivered a special Memorial Day performance, belting out Schubert’s “Ave Maria” on the piano from his home on “Today” Monday.

Last month, the blind Italian tenor’s inspiring Easter Sunday performance from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan drew more than 35 million views online.