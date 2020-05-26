Andrea Bocelli On Battling COVID-19: ‘We Were Fortunate Enough To Have A Swift And Full Recovery’

Andrea Bocelli discussed his coronavirus battle Tuesday.

The 61-year-old, according to a piece translated from La Stampa, spoke to journalists at a hospital in Pisa, Italy: “I had coronavirus.”

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity

The singer revealed he was now giving plasma for research. The piece stated Bocelli discovered he had COVID-19 on March 10 after taking a test, adding he’d not suffered any extreme symptoms but did have a fever.

Bocelli said his wife and children also had coronavirus but they’re all fine now.

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected – albeit mildly – me and certain members of my family,” Bocelli said in a statement to ET Canada. “Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news.”

“I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy,” he continued. “We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March. Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for COVID, my response was an immediate “yes”. A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part.”

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli Performs Stunning Rendition Of ‘Ave Maria’

Bocelli’s news comes after he delivered a special Memorial Day performance, belting out Schubert’s “Ave Maria” on the piano from his home on “Today” Monday.

Last month, the blind Italian tenor’s inspiring Easter Sunday performance from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan drew more than 35 million views online.