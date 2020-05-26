Pink Honours Her Father’s Military Service In Memorial Day Post

Memorial Day was personal for Pink.

On Monday, the singer marked the American holiday by honouring her father Jim Moore, a Vietnam War veteran, in a touching post on Twitter.

Along with sending her thoughts to soldiers and their families, Pink also shared a song called “I Have Seen The Rain”, which her dad wrote while serving, and which they got to perform together during a concert in New York.

Pink wasn’t the only star to pay tribute to the troops on Memorial Day. Others, such as Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, and Barbra Streisand, expressed their appreciation.

