Pink Honours Her Father’s Military Service In Memorial Day Post

Memorial Day was personal for Pink.

On Monday, the singer marked the American holiday by honouring her father Jim Moore, a Vietnam War veteran, in a touching post on Twitter.

Along with sending her thoughts to soldiers and their families, Pink also shared a song called “I Have Seen The Rain”, which her dad wrote while serving, and which they got to perform together during a concert in New York.

Thinking of all the soldiers and veterans and military families today. Sending my love and respect and gratitude for your sacrifice.

This is a song my dad wrote while serving in the Air Force in Vietnam.

The first song I learned to harmonize to. https://t.co/K1xmkrL4GK — P!nk (@Pink) May 26, 2020

Pink wasn’t the only star to pay tribute to the troops on Memorial Day. Others, such as Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, and Barbra Streisand, expressed their appreciation.

Today, we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country ❤️ Happy #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/Tq9lJDzTSz — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 25, 2020

#MemorialDay reflecting with such deep gratitude for the heroes who gave their lives to protect the land of the free and the home of the brave. My thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones. And my heart goes… https://t.co/9WdHys5le7 — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) May 25, 2020

How can we express our gratitude enough for those who have sacrificed their lives, their children and parents, spouses and siblings? Today we honor/remember your great gift and grief, the heroism of both vets who have died and the families who loved them https://t.co/33oOA2U7Th — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 25, 2020

My family sacrificed their lives fleeing from Cuba so I could be born in the USA and enjoy Freedom. On this Memorial Day, I would like to say thank you to those who gave their lives for us to have FREEDOM in the USA. God Bless America! #memorialday pic.twitter.com/wiUPlCE99H — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 25, 2020

Remembering those today who sacrificed everything to keep us safe and protected. Wishing everyone a safe and #HappyMemorialDay 🇺🇸❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 25, 2020

#HappyMemorialDay. Grateful for the Brave Men and Women of our country. The sacrifice, dedication, and commitment will always be remembered. #ProudMilitaryBrat pic.twitter.com/rCE5weL4Dt — Ciara (@ciara) May 25, 2020

Today we remember and honor all the brave men and women who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. #MemorialDay — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 25, 2020

In honor of heroes today and every day, I have the utmost respect to those who serve and put their lives on the line pic.twitter.com/o010RIH8eZ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) May 25, 2020

From my family to yours: Happy Memorial/Decoration Day to ALL of the Veterans & Living Soldiers who have fought & continue to fight for us! You are appreciated today & EVERYDAY 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/3qiryi0kNC — Ludacris (@Ludacris) May 25, 2020