Cynthia Erivo Dedicates Stunning Cover Of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ To Front-Line Workers Tackling Coronavirus Crisis

By Becca Longmire.

PBS

Cynthia Erivo honoured heroes with some stunning performances during the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert.

The actress belted out Mariah Carey’s “Hero”, dedicating the emotional track to “all the new heroes fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 virus.”

Erivo shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, with a caption that included, “Their life lives in our memory and gives us our breath. Thank you #MemDayPBS for allowing me to honour ALL of our heroes.”

The concert, which aired on PBS over the weekend, also saw Erivo belt out “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

She thanked “our heroes for your strength and perseverance” in an Instagram caption.

Social media users gushed over Erivo’s appearance on the show on Twitter.

See some of the response below.

Stars Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2020
