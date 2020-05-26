Cynthia Erivo Dedicates Stunning Cover Of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ To Front-Line Workers Tackling Coronavirus Crisis

Cynthia Erivo honoured heroes with some stunning performances during the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert.

The actress belted out Mariah Carey’s “Hero”, dedicating the emotional track to “all the new heroes fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 virus.”

Erivo shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, with a caption that included, “Their life lives in our memory and gives us our breath. Thank you #MemDayPBS for allowing me to honour ALL of our heroes.”

The concert, which aired on PBS over the weekend, also saw Erivo belt out “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

She thanked “our heroes for your strength and perseverance” in an Instagram caption.

Social media users gushed over Erivo’s appearance on the show on Twitter.

See some of the response below.

Calm and perfect 👌 ❤️ — Marke (@gutti28) May 26, 2020

You’re voice carries hope and beauty across many waters…bridge or no bridge. Thank you for sharing your god given gift @CynthiaEriVo — Eric Melton (@EricMelton16) May 26, 2020

This was beautiful. Thank you for Sharing your gifts on this sacred day when we remember the fallen. — Susan McConnell (@susanhmcconnell) May 26, 2020

Stunning Cynthia San. ❤️ — Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) May 25, 2020