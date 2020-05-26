Tom Holland Brings ‘Spies In Disguise’ To Life After Pigeon Invades His Home

Tom Holland is the bird whisperer.

Holland, 23, documented a pigeon who had flown into his home. The bird made itself comfortable in Holland’s living room.

“It’s always fun when my pal Will Smith comes to hang out in the living room,” Holland said.

Now that is not Holland throwing shade at Smith. Its an acknowledgment of their voice acting roles in last year’s “Spies in Disguise” film. Holland plays a tech officer who discovers how to turn people into pigeons.

“Spies in Disguise” starred Smith, Holland, Rashida Jones, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Mark Ronson.