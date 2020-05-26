Matthew McConaughey And His Wife Deliver 110,000 Masks To Rural Texas Hospitals

Matthew McConaughey is helping rural communities in need.

Over the weekend, the actor posted a photo of himself and wife Camila driving a truck packed with 110,000 masks to rural hospitals across Texas.

Back in April, McConaughey and his wife worked with Bethenny Frankel to donate 80,000 masks to New Orleans hospital workers.

The actor has been active on social media throughout the epidemic, giving advice on handwashing, delivering virtual addresses to graduating classes, and more.