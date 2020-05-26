Rebel Wilson Talks Weight Loss Goal, Reveals She’s Working Hard To Achieve Her ‘Year Of Health’ Mission

Rebel Wilson spoke about achieving her goals in isolation in a lengthy new Instagram post.

The actress has been sharing fitness updates with her followers throughout the year, posting snaps and videos of herself working out with trainer Jono Castano.

Wilson posted a photo Monday of herself posing in a blue loungewear set while flashing the camera a smile.

Her caption included, “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it.

“Try and give a little bit of effort each day… I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress… but good things are coming your way.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Builds Dream Backyard For BFF On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Wilson also asked, “What are your goals this year?” adding her “‘Year of Health’ mission” was “trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Mocks The Royal Family, Calls Out Lack Of Female Director Nominees In Hilarious BAFTAs Speech

The “Pitch Perfect” star’s latest post comes after she shared a clip of herself climbing 30 laps in an “epic Opera House stair challenge.”