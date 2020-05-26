Michael Jordan Contradicted By Old Recording Revealing His Involvement In Blocking Isiah Thomas From Dream Team

Michael Jordan may need to have a word with Michael Jordan.

In the hit documentary series “The Last Dance”, the basketball legend says that he was not involved in blocking Isiah Thomas from playing on the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics.

But a leaked contemporary audio recording featured in Jack McCallum’s “The Dream Team Tapes” contradicts Jordan’s account.

Audio of Michael Jordan admitting that he told Rod Thorn that he wouldn't play on Dream Team if Isiah Thomas was on the team pic.twitter.com/TXI27fRFhV — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 25, 2020

“Rod Thorn called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team,'” Jordan is heard saying, “He said, ‘You know what? Chuck [Charles Barkley] doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.'”

Jordan and Thomas famously had little love for each other after an incident in which the Pistons walked off the court without shaking the Chicago Bulls’ hands during the 1991 NBA Playoffs.

Isaiah Thomas: "If I'm not apart of the Dream Team because of a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone's hand, if that's the reason why I didn't make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn't selected." pic.twitter.com/5QQk3kmX0g — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 27, 2020

Last month, Thomas admitted he was still “personally hurt” that he wasn’t asked to be on the Dream Team.