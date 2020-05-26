Michael Jordan Contradicted By Old Recording Revealing His Involvement In Blocking Isiah Thomas From Dream Team

By Corey Atad.

Michael Jordan. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File/CP Images
Michael Jordan. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File/CP Images

Michael Jordan may need to have a word with Michael Jordan.

In the hit documentary series “The Last Dance”, the basketball legend says that he was not involved in blocking Isiah Thomas from playing on the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics.

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Daughter Says He Hasn’t ‘Paid Any Attention’ To ‘The Last Dance’ Reactions

But a leaked contemporary audio recording featured in Jack McCallum’s “The Dream Team Tapes” contradicts Jordan’s account.

“Rod Thorn called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team,'” Jordan is heard saying, “He said, ‘You know what? Chuck [Charles Barkley] doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.'”

RELATED: ‘The Last Dance’: Twitter Reacts To Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Being The Result Of Bad Pizza

Jordan and Thomas famously had little love for each other after an incident in which the Pistons walked off the court without shaking the Chicago Bulls’ hands during the 1991 NBA Playoffs.

Last month, Thomas admitted he was still “personally hurt” that he wasn’t asked to be on the Dream Team.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP