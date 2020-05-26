Netflix Announces ‘Dark’ Season 3 Release Date, Shares New Trailer

“Dark” fans will not be in the dark much longer.

Netflix rolled out a fresh-as-mint trailer for season 3 of the German time-travelling series. The new season announcement comes just a hair over one month ahead of the premiere. Season 3 of “Dark” will also serve as the show’s final season.

“The final cycle is about to begin,” Netflix writes in the description for the YouTube video. “Will the loop finally be broken?”

Season 3 of “Dark” premieres June 27 on Netflix.