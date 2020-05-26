Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘A Little Heartbroken’ About Postponed Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez spoke to Hoda Kotb about her home workouts and her postponed wedding to Alex Rodriguez on the “Today” show Tuesday.

When asked about her wedding, the singer responded, “Nobody knows! Nobody knows, there is no planning right now, you just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

“It’s disappointing on one level after the Super Bowl and ‘World of Dance’ filming I planned to take time off, which is what we are doing right now, but at the same time we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now.”

What's @Jlo going to do about her wedding that's been postponed due to the pandemic? "God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be." pic.twitter.com/PB4M9A2CvU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2020

Lopez added, “I am a little heartbroken because we had some great plans but you know what, God had a bigger plan so we have to wait and see.

“Maybe it’s gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

The singer also spoke about the family’s home workouts after Kotb played a clip of them exercising in their garden.

“We don’t have a gym at the house so we have to get inventive, we got free weights and run around in the yard, just trying to make the best of it,” Lopez revealed.