Dakota Johnson Says She Tries ‘Not To Care What People Think’ As She Talks New Movie, Directing Coldplay Video

In the new movie “The High Note”, Dakota Johnson plays a production assistant who dreams of becoming a music producer. Her character’s on-screen aspirations aren’t too far from her own as the movie parallels the actress’ desire to direct — something she recently accomplished by directing Coldplay’s music video for “Cry Cry Cry”.

“I think it’s sometimes difficult maybe for people to see me in a different way but also that’s kind of my job is to be a different person and I try not to care what people think,” she tells ET Canada. Johnson, who is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, had to send in a concept pitch to the band just like any other director. Directing Coldplay’s video might be the closest fans get to seeing Johnson make music. Though the 30-year-old actress sings a few notes in her new movie, she says fans won’t ever see her record an album: “Not in a million years.”

Johnson can leave all the music creation to her co-star Kelvin Harrison Jr. who plays her love interest in “The High Note”. An accomplished musician in his own right, he covers Al Green and Sam Cooke in the movie.

“I think it was exciting to open up this box that I put aside when I was younger when I used to play music and used to perform a lot more and I was too scared to keep doing it so to re-open that bag of tricks and all those lessons I learned from my parents was exciting,” he says.

For the actor, who has starred in the heavy dramas “Waves” and “Luce”, the lightness of “The High Note” was a welcome change for the 25-year-old.

“I needed a rom-com more than I knew I needed a rom-com. It was cool, man… Tracee Ellis Ross is a joy to me and Dakota is nothing but grit and perseverance and I think the combination of being with those two women every day was just like, it’s something that made me grow up into a young man,” he says. “I never played over-18 so I definitely needed to do for a second and it was cool.”

For Johnson, who has grown up with famous parents and has spent years working in the industry, she believes the movie accurately represents what it’s like to be a personal assistant in Hollywood.

“I think that in terms of working for an iconic musician I can imagine that that’s some of the things that you get into. It’s an interesting thing,” she continues. “I think everybody has their own relationship with the people that they work with and I really worship and cherish the people that I work with and some people treat them a bit differently, which I don’t really get down with, and I think it’s quite sad, but I mean, this is a wild industry and people are nuts.”