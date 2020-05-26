Halsey ‘Finally’ Fractures Her Ankle On Dishwasher Door

Halsey knew it was a matter of time before she suffered some sort of injury but she never expected it to occur in her own home.

The “Bad At Love” singer has infectious energy on stage, jumping around in all manner of dance while avoiding serious harm. What has caused her harm, however, is her dishwasher. Halsey caught up with Roman Kemp of “Capital Breakfast” to share how she broke her ankle.

Ouch 🙃 @halsey managed to fracture her ankle in probably the least ✨showbiz✨ way possible… pic.twitter.com/8w9UGm5Qro — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 26, 2020

“I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher,” Halsey shared. “And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house.

“I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha,” she further clarified in a Twitter Q&A. “I REALLY slammed that f**ker haha,” she said, joking that she’s only clumsy offstage.

