Zoe Kravitz Talks Life In Quarantine In ‘Vanity Fair’ June 2020 Issue Celebrating TV Actors

Zoe Kravitz is sharing an inside look at her life in quarantine.

As part of Vanity’s Fair‘s June 2020 issue, the 31-year-old “High Fidelity” star discloses her self-isolation secrets in a feature with 11 other actors, who have given impressive TV performances this year, including Julia Garner from “Ozark”, Josh O’Connor from “The Crown”, and Sarah Snook from “Succession”.

Each portrait in the feature was shot by photographer Jackie Nickerson over Zoom from various locations, including Los Angeles, London, and Melbourne.

Revealing which new skill she has picked up or wants to try while at home during the global health crisis, Kravitz says, “Cutting my own hair.”

She adds that she has been spending her time “making some bomb breakfast burritos with black beans and eggs and avocado” and listening to “a lot of Buena Vista Social Club, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder,” and “DJ sets on IG Live.”

When asked which have been the biggest lessons learned during the pandemic, Kravitz says, “I am lucky. So lucky. Let go. Don’t try to control anything. Be thankful for every moment and everyone in your life who you love,” adding, “Ice cream always helps.”

Thinking about her plans post-quarantine, the actress contends, “First, I will go hug all of my family and friends. Then I will go to Emilio’s Ballato and eat a scary amount of pasta.”

Meanwhile, portrait star Garner says she has been spending her time in quarantine by cleaning her “closet to Lil Wayne” and listening to her husband Mark Foster create music in their at-home studio: “He’ll start with one instrument and a few hours later, it’s a full song.”

O’Connor adds, “I’ve been starting most days with an hour or two in the garden; it feels like the most peaceful place to be.”

The portfolio also features Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”), Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”), Daisy Edgar Jones (“Normal People”), Paul Mescal (“Normal People”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”), and Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”).