David Beckham Pokes Fun At Victoria Beckham’s Teeth With ‘Friends’ Reference

Victoria Beckham’s pearly whites are a point of fun for her family.

On Tuesday, Beckham’s son Cruz shared a photo with his mom on Instagram, joking in the caption, “Apparently my mum does smile 😃❤️.”

Dad David Beckham got in on the fun, roasting his wife for the whiteness of her smile.

“How white are mums teeth?” he wrote. “It’s Ross from ‘Friends’.”

David was referencing the famous 1999 episode of “Friends” in which David Schwimmer’s character whitens his teeth a little too much, and spends the rest of the episode trying to fix his mistake.