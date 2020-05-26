Josh Gad Brings Tom Hanks And Daryl Hannah Back Together For ‘Splash’ Reunion

It’s the classic fish out of water story.

On Tuesday, Josh Gad hosted another episode of his web series “Reunited Apart”, this time bringing together the cast and crew of the beloved 1984 comedy “Splash”.

Stars Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah appeared for the virtual reunion, along with director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer, and Eugene Levy.

RELATED: Disney+ Covers Daryl Hannah’s Mermaid Butt With Fur In ‘Splash’

The group took a stroll down memory lane, remembering the hit film and all the stories from the set.

“There was an audition and I had been actually trying to develop a live action ‘Little Mermaid,'” Hannah recalled. “I remember when they told me about it, I went, ‘A comedy?’ Because ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a tragedy. I read the script and it made me laugh so hard, I fell in love with it. I went over to Disney, I’m not very good at auditions, I don’t know how I got it.”

Hanks and Hannah also remembered the difficulties of shooting underwater for the film.

“Tom and I didn’t have masks so we couldn’t really see,” the actress said. “So it was hit or miss whether we got the signals.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks Offers Pandemic Graduates A Special Diploma Signed By Albert Einstein

On a sadder note, the cast and crew also remembered working with the late John Candy on the film.

Howard recalled one time Candy was late to the set and offered up the most amazing excuse.

“He said, ‘Look, I’m drunk!'” the direct said. “Here’s what happened … I’m at the bar and Jack Nicholson’s at the bar. Jack Nicholson knew my name, Ron. He starts buying me drinks, I said, ‘I gotta go shoot’ and he said, ‘You’ll be alright kid, don’t worry about it.’ I never went to bed, Ron, I never went to bed!”

In a surprise, Ryan Reynolds joined the conversation at one point to pay tribute to Candy, calling him “one of my favorite performers of all time.”

“Splash” recently made news after it was discovered that Disney+ had censored their streaming version of the film, including digitally covering up Hannah’s backside in one scene.