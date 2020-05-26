‘Fresh Off The Boat’, ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Host Virtual Table Read To Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Two of television’s biggest comedies are coming together for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The casts of “Fresh Off The Boat” and “Kim’s Convenience” will host a virtual table read of the pilot episode of their respective shows. Not only will the special celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, it will also raise funds for Asian non-profit arts organizations in Canada and the U.S.

Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen will join together for “Fresh Off The Boat” to kick off the special while Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power will then read for “Kim’s Convenience”.

Both casts will also answer questions from fans, who donated at least $10 to the fundraising campaign, via Zoom.

The announcement comes as a surprise for “Fresh Off The Boat” fans as the series ended its six-season run last year.

The table reads can be streamed on Seed & Spark’s Facebook and YouTube channels on May 30 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.