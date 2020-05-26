‘Speechless’ Gayle King Gets Emotional As She Discusses Video Of White Woman Calling Police On A Black Man In Central Park

Gayle King was left visibly shaken as she discussed two reports involving black men on Tuesday’s “CBS This Morning”.

The team played a viral clip of a white woman named Amy Cooper calling the police and telling them, “There’s an African-American man threatening my life,” after the man in question, Christian Cooper, merely asked her to leash her dog in an area of Central Park where dogs must be leashed.

They discussed another video showing a cop in Minneapolis kneeling on a handcuffed black man’s neck during an arrest. The man, who said he couldn’t breathe, lost consciousness and would pass away.

King said of the Amy Cooper footage, “Once again I say thank goodness that there’s videotape. As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today.”

She continued of the Minneapolis incident: “I’m still so upset by that last story where the man is handcuffed underneath a car where people are pleading he can’t breathe and we’re watching a man die.”

An emotional King said of the Central Park video, “So we go from that story to this story, where she falsely accuses a black man on television. I don’t even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time.

“I know that this is… I am speechless. I am really, really speechless about what we’re seeing on television this morning. It feels to me like an open season and it’s not sometimes a safe place to be in this country for black men and today it’s too much for me.”

Cooper has since told CNN of the clip, “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way. I think I was just scared. When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”