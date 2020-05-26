Man Arrested After Grabbing Chicago-Area Reporter On Live TV

By Corey Atad.

Police have arrested and charged a Chicago-area man with battery and disorderly conduct after he grabbed a reporter live on the air.

WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall was delivering a weather report from Shorewood, Ill., just outside Chicago, then the accused bragged her shoulders and shouted “F**k her right in the p***y!”

The network reported that the man was charged on Sunday morning and released on $2,500 bond.

Hall wrote about the indecent in a Facebook post.

“A brief note to the young man who jumped in my liveshot tonight: It was not funny. You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?” she wrote, before the arrest.

