Man Arrested After Grabbing Chicago-Area Reporter On Live TV

Police have arrested and charged a Chicago-area man with battery and disorderly conduct after he grabbed a reporter live on the air.

WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall was delivering a weather report from Shorewood, Ill., just outside Chicago, then the accused bragged her shoulders and shouted “F**k her right in the p***y!”

The network reported that the man was charged on Sunday morning and released on $2,500 bond.

***UPDATE*** Thanks to your help, he was identified and arrested. Thank you all so much for your kind words and… Posted by Gaynor Hall on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Hall wrote about the indecent in a Facebook post.

“A brief note to the young man who jumped in my liveshot tonight: It was not funny. You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?” she wrote, before the arrest.