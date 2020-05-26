TIFF Partners With World Festivals For ‘We Are One’ Global Film Fest On YouTube

Film festivals are going to the people.

On Tuesday, a group of 21 film festivals from around the world announced We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a first-of-its-kind co-curated free digital film festival.

Get ready for an epic event! We Are One & @YouTube are bringing you a historic 10-day online film festival with programming curated by 21 world-class festivals. It all kicks off May 29! Stop by 7am ET – 7pm ET daily for an adventure in cinema. #WeAreOneGFF https://t.co/olDBSDwdOg pic.twitter.com/UIlUGMr6SV — WeAreOneGlobalFilmFestival (@WeAreOneGFF) May 26, 2020

The 10-day festival was organized by Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube and will feature programming from the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as others top fests like Cannes and Venice.

RELATED: Film Festivals Team Up To Offer Free Global Fest On YouTube

Among the big highlights are the digital global premiere of “Crazy World”, which amazed audiences at TIFF 2019’s Midnight Madness programme, as well as the online premiere of the doc “Ricky Powell: The Individualist” featuring Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J, the world premiere of Third Eye Blind’s “Motorcycle Drive By”, and talks including Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho with Bong Joon-ho, and Jackie Chan.

All that, plus musical performances by QuestLove and others.

TIFF’s #WeAreOne selections include: 🎥 CRAZY WORLD (#TIFF19, Midnight Madness)

🗣️ Tantoo Cardinal (@tantooC) Master Class

🎞️ Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg on CRASH Discover the full schedule: https://t.co/Cvtr6AOCMt pic.twitter.com/KVZzmyqHK5 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) May 26, 2020

In all, the festival programming will represent “35 countries and will include 23 narrative and eight documentary features, 57 narrative and 15 documentary short films, 15 archived talks along with four festival exclusives, five VR programming pieces and musical performances.”

The “Crazy World” premiere will also allow the filmmakers behind the Wakaliwood action-comedy to bring movie fans into the experience in unique ways.

“We reached out and ‘Supa Fans’ around the world [who] sent us footage of themselves during quarantine to include in the film. The creative and interactive opportunities YouTube provides are seemingly endless,” co-producer Alan “Ssali” Hofmanis.

RELATED: Cannes Is Empty, The Day The Film Festival Should Have Begun

“When TIFF was invited to be a part of We Are One, we responded YES, absolutely,” said Joana Vicente, Co-Head and Executive Director of TIFF. “We are united with our festival colleagues and the industry in bringing exceptional content to cinema lovers all over the world. Audiences are going to be delighted with the opportunity to experience some of the best offerings from TIFF.”

Cameron Bailey, TIFF Co-Head and Artistic Director, added, “We Are One has curated a unique viewing experience and that is something TIFF values greatly. Cinema’s collective and transformative experience lives at the heart of our Festival and we are proud to be able to share it here as part of this global event.”

We Are One will run from May 29 to June 7 on YouTube.