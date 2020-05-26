Kris Yute Drives Through Animated World In ‘I Did It’ Music Video Starring Penn Badgley

Kris Yute is hitting the global stage with a music video for his breakout track “I Did It”.

The Brooklyn-based Jamaican-born recording artist released the music video for “I Did It” on Tuesday. The visuals combine real footage of Yute in a car with collages and animations created by director Lonewolf.

“This song is mostly a celebration of personal accomplishments and a reflection of the long journey and struggle it took to get there,” Yute shared. “Sonically, I feel like I figured out a way to bring all my influences together. This video is another accomplishment to add to the list and Lonewolf executed the vision 100 per cent!”

“Even though the crazy times that we’re living in makes it hard to be a director, this process turned out to be really fun and challenging for me,” Lonewolf added. “To create a whole world through images and objects that matched the tone of the song turned out to be one of my favourite forms of mixed media and bittersweet to finish.”

The music video also features “Gossip Girl” and “You” star Penn Badgley.