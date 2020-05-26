Teri Hatcher Is A ‘Proud Mama’ Celebrating Her Daughter’s Virtual Graduation

By Corey Atad.

Teri Hatcher. Photo: Jerome Domine/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
They grow up so fast.

On Monday, actress Teri Hatcher celebrated her 22-year-old daughter Emerson’s graduation from Brown University.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the graduation ceremony was held virtually from home.

“The class of #2020 is primed to be more resilient than most, making lemonade from lemons, with an eye for what is truly important,” Hatcher wrote in an Instagram post.

“After the virtual & moving ceremony this morning, I dry my tears, blow my nose and toast to all your hard work and the great things I see in your future. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone! I love you so much!!!” she continued, adding the hashtag “#proudmama.”

Emerson is Teri Hatcher’s only child, from her former marriage to Jon Tenney. The two divorced in 2003.

