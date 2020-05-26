Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Troll For Saying She Was ‘Balding’ In Instagram Snap

Another day, another epic Chrissy Teigen social media post.

Teigen regularly makes it clear she has no time for trolls and this week was no different, as she responded to a social media user who said she was “balding” in one of her snaps.

The pic they commented on was a throwback of Teigen from Miami Swim Week in 2011.

“The hell is this hair,” the cookbook author captioned the photo over the weekend.

Teigen then shared a topless photo with eggs covering her chest to mark Memorial Day.

She wrote, “It’s been three memorial days since this was removed from Instagram,” before the troll in question commented: “Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway. Much better! Congratulations and thank you.”

Another Instagram user then asked Teigen, “Please tell me u kno this person and they playin with u? I’m over here like why ppl so damn rude!”

“Of course I don’t,” Teigen fired back. “People just f**kin suck lol.”