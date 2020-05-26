Kelly Ripa Admits She’s Proud Of The Way She’s Covered A Stye That ‘Popped Up’ During Quarantine

Kelly Ripa has been suffering from a stye in her eye for weeks, but you wouldn’t know it.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” host told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about the painful boil/pimple on her eyelid during Tuesday’s at-home episode of the hit talk show. Both Ripa and Seacrest have continued hosting from home since the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into quarantine.

“I also deserve a special Emmy for special effects makeup,” Ripa admitted during the episode. “I’ve never had a stye before…About three or four weeks ago, one popped up. And, you know, [I] called the doctor. He said there’s really nothing to do.”

She added, “It has now taken on a life of its own, a shape of its own. I have FaceTimed my dermatologist, who said, ‘Whoa! That’s crazy!’”

And even that dermatologist was impressed with her makeup skills, “I feel like I’m wearing a baseball cap. A baseball cap is on my eye. Here’s what’s interesting: my dermatologist said, ‘Have you been wearing makeup?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Really? Because I saw you on the show and you had makeup on.’ And I said, ‘Well, I had to conceal it, otherwise people will see this other person growing out of my eye.'”

Ripa has been quarantining with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin in the Caribbean, while Seacrest is at home with his longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor and their dogs.