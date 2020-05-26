‘Stronger Than You Think’ Livestream: Kelly Osbourne, Kesha And More Unite To Support Teen Mental Health

Some of the brightest minds from Hollywood and beyond ban together for the “Stronger Than You Think” livestream event.

Stronger Than You Think is an unprecedented mental health event featuring A-list celebrities, leading brain health… Posted by Stronger Than You Think on Thursday, May 21, 2020

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Open Up About Being Fat-Shamed

Kelly Osbourne, Laurie Hernandez, Jordin Sparks and Jennie Mai are set to host the three-day livestream event in support of teen mental health. Taraji P. Henson, Kesha, Howie Mandel, Carli Lloyd, Jameela Jamil, Liam Payne, Sharon Osbourne and Adam Lambert are among the star-studded guests.

“The initiative is bringing together mental health and brain health experts with celebs, musicians and sports stars who are discussing their personal experiences to help teens understand there are resources available and that they are not alone,” a press release explains.

“Leading mental health and brain health experts will appear on the show to discuss recent mental health research advances,” the release adds. “As well as new breakthroughs on the horizon.“

RELATED: Halsey ‘Finally’ Fractures Her Ankle On Dishwasher Door

The “Stronger Than You Think” livestream takes place from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29. It starts daily at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and wraps at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.