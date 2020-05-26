Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Celebrate Her Son’s 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani is sharing a rare photo of her eldest son.

Stefani posted an irregular portrait of her son, Kingston James Rossdale, in honour of his 14th birthday. The “Hollaback Girl” singer rarely posts images of Kingston, but wanted to celebrate his special day.

In the photo, a shirtless Kingston smiles while rocking a Sharktooth neckless, a necklace with his name on it, and a crucifix around his neck.

“Happy 14th bday to my firstborn son,” Stefani captioned the image. “Thank you, God, for making me his momma.”

Blake Shelton also got in on the birthday love. Stefani posted a video of a supremely scruffy Shelton smothering Kingston and his surfer hair with smooches.

Stefani has three children: Kingston, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6, all of whom she shares with Gavin Rossdale.