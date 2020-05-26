Blake Lively Has The Perfect Reaction To Fan-Edited Photo Of Hubby Ryan Reynolds

By Aynslee Darmon.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Photo: CP Images
Blake Lively knows how to poke fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress hit up the comments section of digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey’s latest piece of artwork, a portrait of Reynolds stripped down to his skivvies.

In the viral post, McDonkey Photoshopped the “Deadpool” star’s face onto a man posing in a pair American Flag-printed super tight briefs in a Walmart.

But Lively’s response makes the photo even better.

“Please stop stealing my personal photos,” she commented.

No such thing as privacy anymore. #CommentsByCelebs

Lively and Reynolds have a playful relationship, as the couple regularly poke fun at each other on Instagram, especially on their birthdays.

Happy Birthday, @blakelively.

