Blake Lively Has The Perfect Reaction To Fan-Edited Photo Of Hubby Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively knows how to poke fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress hit up the comments section of digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey’s latest piece of artwork, a portrait of Reynolds stripped down to his skivvies.

In the viral post, McDonkey Photoshopped the “Deadpool” star’s face onto a man posing in a pair American Flag-printed super tight briefs in a Walmart.

But Lively’s response makes the photo even better.

“Please stop stealing my personal photos,” she commented.

Lively and Reynolds have a playful relationship, as the couple regularly poke fun at each other on Instagram, especially on their birthdays.

Check out more of their funny Instagram moments below.