Canadian Screen Awards: Winners Revealed In Lifestyle And Reality, Children’s And Youth Categories

The Canadian Screen Awards are continuing, with virtual ceremonies running throughout the week as the Canadian Academy honours the best of Canada’s film and television offerings during the past year.

Winners in the Broadcast news, Sports Programming and Documentary and Factual categories were revealed on Monday, and Tuesday the Academy announced winners in the categories of Children’s and Youth Programming and Lifestyle and Reality.

Winners in the Children’s and Youth Programming category were announced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever”, while winners in the Lifestyle and Reality category was announced by Emma Hunter of “The Beaverton” (pictured above).

The virtual presentations are livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners in Tuesday’s categories:

Children’s and Youth Programming

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

“Dino Dana”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Saara Chaudry

Best Performance, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated”

The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

(Moving Mountoons II Inc.)

Brent Butt

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth

“Holly Hobbie – The Freckled Fugitive”

Family Channel (DHX Media)

(Aircraft Pictures, Cloudco Entertainment, Wexworks Media)

Megan Follows

Best Direction, Animation

“PAW Patrol – Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 6 Inc.)

Charles E. Bastien

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth

“Dino Dana” – “Dino Prints”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Christin Simms, Amish Patel, J.J. Johnson

Best Writing, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Hedge Your Debts”

The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

(Moving Mountoons II Inc.)

Diana Frances

Best Sound, Animation

“PAW Patrol” – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 6 Inc.)

Richard Spence-Thomas, Kyle Peters, Patton Rodrigues, Ryan Ongaro, Tim Muirhead, Mitch Connors, Luke Dante

Best Original Music, Animation

“PAW Patrol” – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 6 Inc.)

Brian Pickett, Graeme Cornies, James Chapple, David Kelly

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“Just Like Mom and Dad”

Yes TV (Crossroads Christian Communications)

(marblemedia)

Mark J.W. Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Steve Sloan, Stephen J. Turnbull, Andra Johnson Duke, Jim Bell, Lorna Dueck, Ajeeth Parkal, Adam Ivers, Mike Cosentino, Randy Lennox

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series

“Holly Hobbie”

Family Channel (DHX Media)

(Aircraft Pictures, Cloudco Entertainment, Wexworks Media)

Sarah Glinski, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Matthew Wexler, Ryan Wiesbrock, Sean Gorman, Karen Vermeulen

Best Animated Program or Series

“Corner Gas Animated”

The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

(Moving Mountoons II Inc.)

Brent Butt, David Storey, Virginia Thompson, Leslie Thomas, Jonas Diamond

Best Pre-School Program or Series

“PAW Patrol”

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 6 Inc.)

Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Matt Beatty, David Sharples, Damian Temporale, Sarah Williams

Lifestyle and Reality

Best Talk Program or Series

The Social CTV (Bell Media)

(Bell Media)

Michelle Crespi, Laura Scarfo, Kate Wright, Amber Buchanan, Kate McKenna

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

“Trevor Noah @ JFL – Volume II”

The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

(Juste Pour Rire TV Inc.)

Bruce Hills, Brent Schiess, Blake Gregory

Best Live Entertainment Special

“The Juno Awards 2019”

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

John Brunton, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Lindsay Cox, Pam De Montmorency, Tracy Galvin, Kristine Pleau, Luciano Casimiri, Kristeen Von Hagen

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

“etalk”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Bell Media)

Michelle Crespi, Manny Groneveldt, Jennifer Morrison, Kate Frank, Ryan Thompson

Best Morning Show

“Breakfast Television”

Citytv (Rogers Media)

(Citytv)

Laura Reiter, Roshni Murthy

Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show

“The Amazing Race Canada”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

John Brunton, Mark Lysakowski, Sarah James, Mark Peacock, Jesse Storey, Michael Tersigni, Jeff Thrasher, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen, Marc Poirier, Mike Yerxa

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

“2018 Scotiabank Giller Prize”

CBC (CBC)

(Frank Content)

Shelagh O’Brien

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

“Blown Away” – “Clash of the Robots”

Makeful (Blue Ant Media)

(marblemedia)

Mike Bickerton

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Canada Get More Maps”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

Mark Lysakowski, Mark Peacock, Rob Brunner

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Clamageddon Continues”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

Ryan Shaw

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Canada Get More Maps”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

Michael Tersigni, Mike Scott, Matthew Walsh, Clare Elson, Lisa Barley

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – “Cake Week”

CBC (CBC)

(Proper Television)

Michael “Spike” Parks

Best Live Production, Social Media

“CBC News: Power & Politics” – “Power & Politics Digital Special: Jagmeet Singh wins seat in B.C. byelection”

(CBC News)

Vassy Kapelos, Amy Castle, Sara Brunetti, Natasha Ramnarine, Tyler Buist, Eric Grenier, Nicole Riva

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

“Mary’s Kitchen Crush”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Proper Television)

Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Allison Grace, Garrett Wintrip

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

John Brunton, Mark Lysakowski, Sarah James, Mark Peacock, Jesse Storey, Michael Tersigni, Jeff Thrasher, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen, Marc Poirier, Mike Yerxa

Best Host, Web Program or Series

“#BellLetsTalk Live”

(Bell Media)

Melissa Grelo

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News

“Question Period”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Bell Media)

Evan Solomon

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition

“The Amazing Race Canada”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

Jon Montgomery

Best Host, Live Entertainment Special

“2018 Scotiabank Giller Prize”

CBC (CBC)

(Frank Content)

Rick Mercer

Best Host, Lifestyle

“Mary’s Kitchen Crush”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Proper Television)

Mary Berg