John Krasinski Reveals To Former Co-Star Rainn Wilson Why He Sold ‘Some Good News’ To CBS

John Krasinski just gave his very first interview since his online show “Some Good News” was acquired by ViacomCBS, and he gave that interview to none other than Rainn Wilson, his one-time co-star on “The Office”.

On Tuesday, Krasinski (who played Jim Halpert on the beloved sitcom) joined Wilson (a.k.a. Dwight Schrute) on the latter’s Instagram Live series with SoulPancake, “Hey There, Human”.

Speaking for the first time since his show’s acquisition, Krasinski discussed how “Some Good News” came to be.

The actor also explained why he decided to sell his show to CBS.

“Well it’s funny, it was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” he told Wilson.

He added, “But more than that, it was something that writing, directing, and producing with a couple of my friends was so much [that] I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”

Krasinski continued, “I knew the two options were always gonna be that I leave it off with eight in my office — which I would love to keep doing this show from my office forever, [but] it just wasn’t sustainable. So I’d need a partner coming on. And it’s funny, in the first episode I said, ‘Why isn’t there a news show dedicated entirely to good news?’ and now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane.”

He also added, “The fact that we were able to accomplish that—in eight weeks it went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks—is honestly one of the most amazing honors I’ve ever been able to pull off. And again, it was all due to the community and to the people.”

Krasinski also expressed how great the response to “Some Good News” has been from fans of the show.

“I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me,” he explained.

“That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” Krasinski added. “I thought to do it because I was sitting around and I was starting to get bummed out and sort of figure out how I was gonna wade through this weird uncertain time… I said to my wife I had this idea a few years ago to start a good news network and she said you should do it right now and so I went in my office and did it right there.”

He continued: “I felt like I was part of a really special community of people who not only brought all the good news but all this interaction and we had the most fantastic community of people like you and SoulPancake — that’s how we feel about the ‘Some Good News’ community… It was so much fun to celebrate good things during this really weird time.”

During their conversation, Krasinski opened up about how “Some Good News” will continue and whether he can be a part of it.

In addition, he also revealed how he, wife Emily Bunt and their children are responding to the pandemic, why “The Office” remains the best project he’s ever been a part of and whether “A Quiet Place” prepared him for the apocalypse.

The entire conversation can be viewed below: